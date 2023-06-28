The new eight-part musical drama comes from bestselling author Candice Carty-Williams, who many book lovers will know for penning novels Queenie and People Person. This is Carty-Williams' first TV project, and Champion is set to explore family, loyalty and music as we follow siblings Vita and Bosco Champion.

BBC One is set to bring us yet another great drama to add to our TV schedules, with Champion set to air this weekend on Saturday 1st July.

The show tells the explosive story of what happens when fame collides with family as the siblings are put head-to-head in the music industry, but how will things unfold for these siblings?

Speaking about the new series, Carty-Williams said: "Three years after I dreamt up Bosco and Vita Champion, this brother and sister duo, their family, their friends and their enemies, are about to hit screens across the globe, with a backdrop of all original music.

"Seeing the cast bring these songs and characters to life and make them their own has been thrilling, emotional and satisfying. I can’t wait for viewers to meet the Champions and fall in love with them like I have."

Read on for everything you need to know about Champion.

Champion premieres on Saturday 1st July 2023 at 9.15pm on BBC One. All episodes in the eight-part series will then be available immediately to stream on BBC iPlayer.

What is Champion about?

Bosco (Malcom Kamulete) and Dawn (Jo Martin) in Champion. BBC/New Pictures Ltd,Aimee Spinks

Although Champion has been described as a "musical drama", it's far from The Sound of Music. Rather than being an archetypal musical, cleverly uses original music to tell the story of both Vita and Bosco's experiences.

The two Champion siblings bicker in the way that siblings often do, but it's clear that Vita has always been expected by her parents to pick up the pieces of Bosco's messes. A rising rapper, Bosco has just been released from prison and is ready to take back his spot in the industry, especially with rival Bulla in his sights.

Vita is intent on being Bosco's manager, seeing as she often does the job of one, but being continuously overlooked by her brother, she accepts her best friend Honey's invitation to visit the studio with Bulla. There, Bulla discovers Vita's talents, and Champion tells the story of how she eventually steps out of her brother's shadow to become a performer on her own.

But with the siblings being pitted against one another, will there be a clear winner, or will the Champion family be torn apart?

According to the synopsis, Champion is "a love letter to Black British music set in south London, Champion is a celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture".

Champion not only tells a story of music but features a slew of original tracks written and produced by some of the leading musicians in the UK, including singer-songwriter and BBC Music Sound Of 2017 prize winner Ray BLK, who stars as Honey and also serves as Music Executive alongside the grime pioneer and BRIT and Mercury Prize nominated musician Ghetts.

Champion cast

Beres (Ray Fearon) in Champion.

The cast of this new drama is full of rising and established acting talent, with Champion being led by Déja J Bowens in her TV debut as Vita and Malcolm Kamulete (Top Boy, Ill Manors) as Bosco.

Nadine Marshall (Sherwood, Small Axe) and Ray Fearon (His Dark Materials, Beauty and the Beast) star as Bosco and Vita’s parents Aria and Beres Champion, while Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Top Boy) stars as Bosco’s manager Dawn.

The full cast list for Champion is as follows.

Déja J Bowens as Vita Champion

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco Champion

Ray BLK as Honey

Nadine Marshall as Aria Champion

Ray Fearon as Beres Champion

Jo Martin as Dawn

Kerim Hassan as Memet

Genesis Lynea as Tayo

Karl Collins as Lennox

Corey Weekes as Bulla

Adeyinka Akinrinade as Chantelle

Tom Forbes as Mark

Francis Lovehall as Laurent

Rachel Adedeji as Yemi

Keiren Hamilton-Amos as Rusty

Olivia-Rose Colliard as Milan

Grace Farrell as Amber

Priscilla Fagbemi as Jade

Fergus Rees as Philip

Is there a trailer for Champion?

There is! As Vita says fiercely in the trailer, "it's Champion versus Champion now, so get ready". Watch the trailer below.

And while that is a juicy snippet, the BBC have also released an extended trailer that gives us a better look at the drama to come and how Vita goes from being an overlooked assistant to a star in her own right.

You can find the extended trailer for Champion here.

Champion begins Saturday 1 July at 9:15pm on BBC One, with all episodes then available immediately on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

