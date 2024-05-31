But just who is Callie Cooke, what has she starred in before, and what has she said about playing new Doctor Who character Lindy Pepper-Bean?

Read on for everything you need to know about Dot and Bubble star Callie Cooke.

Who is Callie Cooke?

Callie Cooke as Lindy in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Callie Cooke is an English actress who is based known for playing Shelly in BBC comedy series Henpocalypse!.

She will now be seen starring in Doctor Who season 14 episode 5, titled Dot and Bubble, in which she plays the central guest role of Lindy Pepper-Bean.

Lindy is an influencer in the future, who is living on a planet called Finetime, and comes into contact with the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

How old is Callie Cooke?

Callie Cooke is 30 years old.

She was born on 23rd October 1993.

What nationality is Callie Cooke?

Callie Cooke is English.

She was born in Leicestershire and went on to study at Arts Educational School in London.

What has Callie Cooke previously starred in?

Callie Cooke as Shelly in Henpocalypse!. Various Artists Ltd/David Gennard

Before starring Doctor Who, Cooke has appeared in major roles in series including The Stranger, Adult Material, Rules of the Game, Cheaters, Peacock, Wedding Season and Henpocalypse!.

Meanwhile, she has also had smaller roles in shows such as Doctors, Strike, Overshadowed and Informer, as well as the film Blithe Spirit.

What has Callie Cooke said about her role in Doctor Who?

Callie Cooke as Lindy in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Ahead of Dot and Bubble airing, Cooke said in an interview that she has "always wanted to be in Doctor Who", and said that while she's a "Matt Smith fan", she's also "a David Tennant fan because I am obsessed with him as an actor".

On starring in the show, Cooke said: "I have never been on something that is so unapologetically fun. You can just go as big as you like, while being so supported. Not just by the fans, but Russell [T Davies, showrunner] and the crew. You can have so much fun with it.

"I think what is so special about this season is there’s so much heart, drama and charm. It ticks every box."

Cooke also told fans what they can expect from her character, saying: "I play Lindy Pepper-Bean, who is sort of an influencer of the future. She exists on a planet called Finetime, which is basically where rich parents send their kids to live a perfect carefree life.

"Lindy is incredibly complex – she’s very privileged, very sheltered, set in her ways, petulant and sometimes a bit annoying - which was an exciting mix to play. She really cares about her friends, but she probably cares more about how she looks and comes across more!"

Is Callie Cooke on Instagram?

She is - you can find her Instagram account at @callie_cooke.

Is Callie Cooke on Twitter/X?

She is - you can find her at @CallieCooke_.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 1st June on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

