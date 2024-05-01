As per ITV, the six-parter "follows a newly recruited group of six very different would-be cops and the handful of key staff whose thankless task it is to knock them into some kind of shape".

Those recruits (above) are Steph (played by Callie Cooke), Leggo (Sam Pote), Geeta (Sukh Kaur Ojla) Afia (Halema Hussain), Dev (Abdul Sessay) and Paul (Jamie Bisping).

The team behind Green Wing and Channel 4's Campus have written Piglets, alongside ITV's Comedy Writers Initiative candidate Omar Khan.

Elsewhere in the comedy slate is a second season of Alan Carr's Changing Ends and live comedy from Edinburgh Fringe!

After a successful premiere in 2023, Changing Ends became ITVX's biggest ever comedy, with 6.5 million streams. Reprising their roles as the Carr family for a new run of episodes are Oliver Savell (young Alan), Shaun Dooley (Graham Carr), Nancy Sullivan (Christine Carr) and Taylor Fay (Gary Carr).

Other returning cast members are the Hudsons, played by Gabby Best (Angela Hudson), Harry Peacock (Nigel Hudson), and Rourke Mooney (Charlie Hudson).

Changing Ends. ITVX

The second season will pick up after the first as a young Alan "contends with impending puberty" as he feels sidelined by his family.

In an ITVX first, the Edinburgh Fringe will be streamed to viewers in four 60 minute specials and will be available to watch on catch-up.

Nana Hughes, Head of Comedy at ITV, said: "We wanted to build on the success of last year’s comedy season knowing there is strength in numbers.

"We have packaged for your pleasure the return of Alan Carr’s hilarious autobiographical comedy, Changing Ends, alongside a brand new comedy, Piglets, set in a police academy from the team behind Green Wing, acquisitions from around the world and a first for ITVX, we’re stripping live comedy from the Edinburgh Comedy fringe."

