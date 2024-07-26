The spin-off will also see the return of Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim.

The official synopsis for The War Between The Land And The Sea reads: "When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

Russell T Davies said: I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble."

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama at the BBC, added: "The War Between The Land and The Sea is another utterly unique and gripping drama from Russell T Davies and we’re delighted to welcome the show to The Whoniverse!

"Featuring a stellar cast, with Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking on leading roles, this brand new epic mini series will leave audiences on the edge of their seats as they watch UNIT take on one of their biggest battles to save humanity."

Interestingly, both Tovey and Mbatha-Raw have appeared in Doctor Who before – the former played Midshipman Alonso Frame in two episodes in 2007 and 2010, while the latter portrayed Tish Jones, sister of companion Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), in several episodes aired in 2007.

However, both are understood to be playing new characters in The War Between The Land And The Sea.

Filming will begin next month, with Dylan Holmes-Williams – who directed the Doctor Who episodes 73 Yards and Dot and Bubble – helming the five episodes.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.