“The clifftops are a boundary between the land and the sea – a liminal space, neither here nor there, where rules are suspended” – Enid Meadows

Storyline

When the Tardis lands on a clifftop in Wales, the Doctor and Ruby stumble upon a magical "fairy circle". Once interfered with, it creates a timeline in which the Doctor has vanished and Ruby is haunted by the figure of a woman – always present but always at an intangible distance of 73 yards. Anyone who has contact with the woman flees and abandons Ruby, throughout her life, for decades, until in 2046 together they can save the world from a wicked prime minister, Roger ap Gwilliam. Only at Ruby’s death in old age does the woman come close; it is Ruby and now she has the power to reach back through time and stop the Doctor stepping into the circle.

First UK broadcast

Saturday 25 May 2024

More like this

Cast

The Doctor – Ncuti Gatwa

Ruby Sunday – Millie Gibson

Enid Meadows – Siân Phillips

Roger ap Gwilliam – Aneurin Barnard

Old Ruby – Amanda Walker

Kate Lethbridge-Stewart – Jemma Redgrave

Carla Sunday – Michelle Greenidge

Cherry Sunday – Angela Wynter

Mrs Flood — Anita Dobson

The Woman – Hilary Hobson

Hiker – Susan Twist

Lowri Palin – Maxine Evans

Eddie Jones – Glyn Pritchard

Thin Lucy – Elan Davies

Ifor Jones – Gwïon Morris Jones

Joshua Steele – Sion Pritchard

Frank Hinchey Graham Butler

Sanjay Miah – Ali Ariaie

Rufus Bray – Albey Brookes

Craig Deloach – Miles Yekinni

Himself – Amol Rajan

Marti Bridges – Sophie Ablett

Akhim Patil – Shane David-Joseph

Groundsman – Jason May

Security officer – Dylan Baldwin

Armed policeman – David Constant

Newsreader – Deeivya Meir

Eizabeth Campbell – Rhyanna Alexander-Davis

Nurse – Vee Vimolmal

Crew

Writer – Russell T Davies

Director – Dylan Holmes Williams

Music – Murray Gold

Producer – Vicki Delow

Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins, Phil Collinson

RT review by Patrick Mulkern

This is ludicrous nonsense and I love it to bits. A cotton-thin premise but written with such skill, played with such conviction and beautifully filmed that it is riveting to watch from start to finish. It’s like being inside someone else’s mind – Ruby’s – and sharing her delirious dream.

In a short run of eight, you wouldn’t expect a "Doctor-lite" episode (presumably Ncuti Gatwa dashed off to Sex Education), but it throws light on Ruby, and the extremely impressive Millie Gibson – only in her late teens – carries the story alone. Every emotion, every doubt and every revelation. She’s excellent throughout, even if the ageing process doesn’t entirely convince. But you go with it, as if in a spell, until at last Amanda Walker (in her late 80s with a career stretching back to the 1950s) takes over and gives a similarly poignant and persuasive performance.

Russell T Davies’s fast-forward narrative and the pernicious politician, Roger ap Gwilliam, recall the events of RTD’s Years and Years (2019) and PM Vivienne Rook, played by Emma Thompson. In scant screen time, Aneurin Barnard nails "the most dangerous PM in history", eg Mad Jack, and it’s very funny when he freaks out in the stadium, unmanned by the spectral woman.

Any drama that powerfully evokes a mystical landscape has me on side. That’s one reason why I enjoyed the forgotten 2017 episode The Eaters of Light by Rona Monro, which imbued the Scottish Highlands with ancient forces. Here it’s Wales, where the clifftops feel like the edge of reality.

I love how supernatural elements are creeping in, from the fairy circle that mustn’t be broken, to the mysterious woman, a familiar spirit always at an intangible, unidentifiable 73 yards’ distance. I guessed early on that she was a version of Ruby communicating across time, but the deathbed reveal is still chilling and satisfying. Like the end of 2001: a Space Odyssey. Simultaneously revelatory but opaque, beyond time and explanation.

We don’t discover why the Doctor disappears. It's not clear why those who closely encounter the woman flee in fear. It’s as if they’ve seen a ghost, albeit one from the future; but they also succumb to the power of a spell that has Ruby at its heart. They deny her the truth, and of course in narrative terms they could never tell Ruby what or whom they’ve seen or the threads would collapse.

The story is Ruby’s, a foundling since birth and now rejected by all."Don’t worry," she says. "Everyone has abandoned me my whole life. But I haven’t been alone for 65 years." In death, she reaches back to her younger self, only just audibly warning, "Don’t step…" to break the spell.

I love that 73 Yards doesn’t entirely add up, it doesn’t fully explain itself or need to, and that is part of its magic. Its enchantment keeps working long after the finish.

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.