Meanwhile, there was also a mention of the Whoniverse, which launched towards the end of last year to create a "dedicated home for all shows within the orbit of Doctor Who", including hundreds of episodes from the classic and modern eras.

The report spoke of Doctor Who's "explosive return" to TV for its latest run, explaining that the BBC and Disney had come "together to transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world".

The 60th anniversary specials were also mentioned as one of the year's "content highlights" alongside Eurovision coverage and the third season of Planet Earth.

The latest figures for the new season, as reported by The Times, now make it the highest-rated drama for young viewers (under 35s) across the BBC this year.

Overnight ratings for the season had been lower than is typically the case due to the show's new release strategy – which saw each episode debut on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Fridays, several hours before the BBC One broadcast on Saturday evening.

But a spokesperson for the show explained that this had always been the expectation, saying: "Overnight ratings no longer provide an accurate picture of all those who watch drama in an on-demand world.

"This season of Doctor Who premiered on iPlayer nearly 24 hours before broadcast, and episode 1 has already been viewed by nearly 6 million viewers and continues to grow."

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

