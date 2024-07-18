New videos and images from the attraction show Gatwa coming face to face with himself for the first time, with the actor left absolutely astonished.

As he sees the figure for the first time, he stops in his tracks with a look of shock on his face, before bursting into his distinctive giggle.

"Oh my god, it's so strange!" he laughs, as he gives the figure a closer inspection. "That is amazing. That is incredible. Wow!"

He goes on to point out, "It's the teeth! The teeth are so accurate," before turning to the team at Madame Tussauds and offering them an astonished "well done" and dubbing the experience "amazingly weird".

Ncuti Gatwa and his Madame Tussauds figure. Madame Tussauds London

Gatwa, whose figure wears one of his iconic Fifteenth Doctor costumes from episode 1, Space Babies, complete with a multicoloured striped jumper, brown coat and even his jewellery, said of the experience: "It was very, very surreal.

"It was so weird walking round the corner and then just seeing yourself. It's a very, very surreal moment."

He added, "It's been amazing to work with Madame Tussauds artists. What incredible artists they all are behind this curtain working away. I just don't know how you've done it," going on to dub them "wax ninjas".

Gatwa's figure is part of a Whoniverse set at Madame Tussauds London - which, of course, would not be complete without the TARDIS!

To make the experience even more special, showrunner Russell T Davies visited the set to unveil it, before it launches to Whovians.

Check out the full gallery of Gatwa and Davies visiting the set below:

Madame Tussauds London’s studio manager, Jo Kinsey, speaking on the figure’s arrival, said, "It’s been wonderful working with Ncuti Gatwa to bring the Fifteenth Doctor to life at the attraction.

"Ncuti Gatwa is a Time Lord for modern times - his charisma and flair have brought the world’s longest-running sci-fi show to a new generation, and we’re proud to immortalise that with his new figure.

"Having Russell T Davies unveil the new Whoniverse-inspired set was the icing on the cake as we offer fans the chance to step in to their own episode of the legendary series.

"The Whoniverse is looking very bright, and we’re sure that fans will be lining up to see the Doctor and feel like a fellow companion!"

The Fifteenth Doctor’s figure will be available for Whovians of all generations to meet from Friday 19th July 2024 at Madame Tussauds London's new Baker Street Studios film and TV zone. You can get tickets from the Madame Tussauds site or through Merlin.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

