The speculation comes after perceived disappointment over Doctor Who season 14's viewing figures, although the BBC and showrunner Russell T Davies have previously drawn attention to the show's strong engagement from younger viewers.

The Sun's anonymous source claimed that star Ncuti Gatwa was eyeing a move to Los Angeles to pursue Hollywood work – and that he had filmed a regeneration sequence for the end of the current run.

However, a spokesperson for Doctor Who commented: "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

"The deal with Disney Plus was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

Doctor Who became a co-production between the BBC and US-based streaming service Disney Plus, starting from its 60th anniversary specials, which saw the surprise return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

However, some fans and pundits have noted that the show is yet to appear on viewership charts by US ratings analyst Nielsen, suggesting it perhaps hasn't been a breakout hit across the pond.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Nicola Coughlan as Joy in Doctor Who: Joy to the World. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Addressing the show's ratings, Davies said last year: "In coming back, I wanted to make it simpler and I wanted to make it younger. Those two things are often not discussed – you read reactions to it and people are missing that.

"It's simpler and younger – and it is working. The under-16s and the 16-34 audience as well is massive. It's not doing that well in the ratings, but it is doing phenomenally well with the younger audience that we wanted."

Doctor Who season 15 – also known as season 2 – is expected to premiere in May 2025, with Gatwa returning alongside Boom's Varada Sethu as a new companion and former co-star Millie Gibson.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney Plus internationally.

