As usual, the first two episodes will premiere on the same day - 5th March in the UK and 4th March in the US (the disparity is down to time zones - Disney Plus has confirmed the episodes will be released at 6pm PT on Tuesday evenings, which works out to 2am GMT on Wednesday mornings UK time).

Episode 3 will then be released the week after (12th March in the UK and 11th March in the US), followed by episode 4 the following week (19th March in the UK and 18th March in the US).

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel/Disney+

In a break from the status quo, however, episodes 5 and 6 will be released together on 26th March in the UK and 25th March in the US.

We're still waiting for news on how the final three episodes will be released. It's possible that the slightly different release schedule is to ensure Daredevil: Born Again is finished by the time Andor season 2 starts on 22nd April.

Fans are clamouring to find out what awaits the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in the new series - and whether it will live up to the original show.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Giovanni Rufino/Marvel/Disney+

After all, it's been no secret that the project has gone through a series of iterations, with showrunner Dario Scardapane tasked with retooling the show, and eventually making it more in line with the Netflix original.

Part of that was ensuring the return of original characters Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), with Scardapane recently admitting he was ready to "walk away" from the show over that issue.

"That was actually one of the first things I said to the bosses," Scardapane said, when speaking with Empire.

"You can’t do this show without Karen and Foggy. They’re Matt’s family. They’re the heart of his world. You can’t take them out without explaining why, and if that explanation doesn’t ring true, don’t take them out."

Scardapane laughed as he said that he was "willing to lose a job over this one", before adding: "Because season 3 of the Netflix show ended with a dream, with the names on that napkin. If you don’t pay that off, you’re not giving your characters context. You can’t ignore that dream."

With trailers out there and the release date confirmed, all that's left now is to find out what awaits us as we return to Hell's Kitchen.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 5th March 2025.

