The eerie trailer sees Kaitlyn Dever's Abby walking through a dimly lit hallway as an alarm wails before offering flashes of what's to come, including first looks at Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel – and a rough road lies ahead for the pair.

You can watch the new teaser below.

Based on the popular video games, season 2 will take place five years after season 1, as viewers are introduced to new characters, including Abby and Dina, the latter of whom is being portrayed by Isabela Merced.

Catherine O'Hara has also joined the cast as a mysterious new character who encourages Joel to admit his actions at the end of the first season

As per the synopsis for season 2, Joel and Ellie's "collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind".

The show was renewed for season 2 back in 2023, with executive producer and the game's creator Neil Druckmann saying at the time: "I'm humbled, honoured and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey.

"The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season 2! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!"

Joel (Pedro Pascal) in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

It appears season 2 will follow the plot of The Last of Us Part 2, and viewers can expect to see Ellie take the limelight as she tackles the Washington Liberation Front, aka the Wolves, a militia group led by Abby.

However, as with season 1, there are likely to be deviations, but viewers will have to stay tuned to see how the new seven episodes pan out.

The Last of Us season 1 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

