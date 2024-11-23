There's of course, the ongoing drama with young Jemmy having been kidnapped by Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), with Roger (Richard Rankin) going in search of his son through the stones.

But fans will be watching the new episodes with an almost bittersweet tinge as it marks the penultimate outing for the hit series, with season 8 being announced as Outlander's final outing.

With filming have now wrapped on the final season, just when will Outlander season 8 be on our screens? Read on for everything we know so far.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

A release date for Outlander season 8 has not been confirmed just yet.

However, we do know that production on the final season has now wrapped, with series star Sam Heughan paying an emotional tribute to his long stint on the show. Sharing a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the past eight seasons, Heughan wrote: “11 Years. 8 seasons. 101 Episodes @outlander_starz. What a journey. So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends."

However, we do know that fans often have to go through a period affectionately known as 'Droughtlander' meaning it could be some time between the end season 7 and 8. We also don't know whether or not the final season will follow suit like season 7 and be split into two.

News of Outlander ending with season 8 was announced back in January 2023, also confirming the release of prequel series Blood of my Blood.

On the announcement of the end of Outlander, Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz, said: “For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

“But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with [showrunner] Matthew Roberts, [and executive producers] Maril Davis and Ronald Moore and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Who will star in Outlander season 8?

It's hard to say just yet who exactly will be appearing in Outlander season 8, especially seeing as season 7 has not yet finished airing. However, we would assume that the core cast of characters would reprise their roles for the final season.

We would expect the following cast members to return for Outlander season 8.

Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield MacKenzie

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser MacKenzie

John Bell as Young Ian Murray

David Berry as Lord John Grey

Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom

Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter

Joey Phillips as Dr Denzell Hunter

It has also been confirmed that season 8 will mark the introduction of some new characters.

It's been announced that Kieran Brew (House of the Dragon) will portray Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier, Frances Tomelty (Catastrophe) will appear as his mother Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock (Such Brave Girls) will play Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

What will Outlander season 8 be about?

Caitríona Balfe in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Again, it's hard to say just what the final season of Outlander will be about seeing as season 7 is still being released. But even more so due to the fact that author Diana Gabaldon was still working on her tenth and final Outlander novel when season 8 was being worked on.

RadioTimes.com previously posed the question of how the series will wrap up in light of the lack Outlander's final book to executive producer Maril Davis.

She said: "We’ve talked to Diana a bit. Once we figure out how the actual ending is going to be – which we don’t totally have yet – I think we’ll run it by her and make sure she’s OK with it."

She continued: "I’ve asked her about things that we want to do to make sure she’s OK. The last thing we want to do is step on Diana’s toes, she’s been so lovely and supportive of this series and so thrilled with how it’s gone. We want to repay her and be respectful of her, do her books justice.

"But also, she’s always felt like the books are hers and the show is something different and I love that about her, she gives us that freedom also to take chances and risks and do things slightly differently."

Davis added: "We will of course run things by her, it will have to be slightly different, obviously, because she’s ending it and she hasn’t figured that out yet - what that it is - and we’re going to have to end the TV show. I’m excited about it but we have a few surprises up our sleeve.”

More recently, Gabaldon herself warned viewers not to expect a final season that resembles her final book, saying: "There's only so much I can say about the show, but what I can say is that it really won't resemble the end of the book series."

She went on: "Coming into Season 8, the show-runners have/had only ten episodes (rather than the sixteen, say, in Season One)--and material from THREE WHOLE BOOKS to fit into that. Season 7 ends (roughly) with AN ECHO IN THE BONE, leaving WRITTEN IN MY OWN HEART'S BLOOD, GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE, and BOOK TEN almost untouched.

"Now, in normal circumstances – one book per season – they can fit roughly 10% of the book's content into the show. How much of the (VERY roughly speaking) 1,200,000 words of those three books do you think they can get into ten hours of television?

"Obviously, they're going to have to cherry-pick some prime scenes/threads to film, and try to fit them into a framework that makes sense for one season, and that they can bring to a reasonably satisfactory conclusion."

Is there a trailer for Outlander season 8?

Not yet! Seeing as season 7 part 2 is just about to premiere, there's no trailer or teasers for season 8 just yet. Watch this space!

Outlander season 7 part 2 premiered on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 23rd November and is also available to stream on Starz in the US. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

