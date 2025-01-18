It's that time once again – another season of Outlander has come to a dramatic close.

Released one year apart in two segments, Outlander season 7 sure has been a rollercoaster of emotions and part 2 certainly delivered on plenty of plot twists.

From Claire (Catríona Balfe) thinking Jamie (Sam Heughan) had perished at sea to marrying Lord John Grey (David Berry) in order to avoid being arrested as a spy. Not to mention the time travel mishaps that Roger (Richard Rankin) faced in pursuit of Jemmy and Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton).

But it wouldn't be an Outlander finale without many parts of the web coming together somehow, right? After the penultimate episode saw Claire shot during the Battle of Monmouth, fans were waiting with bated breath to see whether or not the beloved main character would be alright.

The pressure was all on Denzell (Joey Phillips) to see if he would be able to save her as Jamie refused to leave her side and also, officially resigned from the army, doing so in Claire's own blood.

Thankfully, we already know that Outlander is returning for one last hurrah with its eighth and final season – as well as an anticipated prequel series – but where did the Outlander season 7 part 2 finale leave our characters? Did Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and the kids manage to reunite with Roger? Did Claire survive?

Read on for a full breakdown of the finale, which is entitled A Hundred Thousand Angels.

Outlander season 7 part 2 ending explained: Does Claire survive?

Caitríona Balfe stars in Outlander season 7 part 2. Starz

Denzell performs the risky surgery on Claire and although we're kept waiting on tenterhooks for a little while, Claire does indeed survive.

She finally speaks as she recovers in bed with Jamie by her side. "I've decided not to die," she says after overhearing Jamie tearfully recount his Blood of my Blood marriage vows.

The following day, Jamie and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) inform Young Ian (John Bell) that Claire is doing well in her recovery and is past the worst of it all. Jamie informs Ian that he won't be returning to the army and they'll just have to accept it.

One week later, Claire is feeling better but is awoken in the middle of the night by a visit from Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon) who appears to her in what seems to be a dream.

Asking him why he's there, he tells Claire that he came to ask for forgiveness but what for? "Some day you will know," he replies.

Claire is left trying to figure out what he means by that, but we then get a brief flashback of a blue heron flying over Claire. It's the same motif of a bird that Claire saw when she was recovering from her miscarriage back in season 2.

Waking up the following morning, Claire asks Jamie if he heard anything the previous night as he was by her side. He didn't and says that she probably saw Master Raymond in her dream as a nod to her past when she also was at death's door and was losing faith.

Having recovered some time later, Claire is paid a visit by Lord John who has quite the awkward interaction with Jamie. Despite having married Claire when he thought Jamie was dead, the pair seem to be strained but civil with one another.

Claire thanks Lord John for everything he did for her and saving her from being arrested. Later, she also comforts Denzell, who is clearly emotionally impacted by performing surgery on a loved one.

Are Brianna and Roger reunited?

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Just as Roger and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) are getting ready to leave Lallybroch, they spot Jemmy in the distance. Having been looking for him for some time now, Roger is emotional to see his son safe and sound.

But that's not all – despite looking as though Jemmy ran through the stones ahead of his mother and sister, Brianna and Mandy follow closely behind. The family is reunited at last and they couldn't be happier.

Later on, Bri gets acquainted with her grandfather and Jamie's father, Brian Fraser (Andrew Whipp). He speaks fondly of his late wife Ellen MacKenzie and how he built Lallybroch for her, laying some heartfelt foundations for prequel series, Blood of my Blood.

Later on in the episode, Roger and Brianna are relieved to finally be together and state that they never thought they'd see each other again. Roger vows to kill Rob Cameron and the pair talk about potentially staying in 1739 if Roger has taken a liking to it.

They talk about the possibilities of seeing their fathers and Roger says he'll probably never know what happened to his, with Brianna also shrugging off the prospect of meeting Jamie in this time period as a university student.

But where, or rather when, do they belong? As Bri states, Mandy is better now and she does miss her parents so could they be set for a reunion with Jamie and Claire?

Who dies at the end of Outlander season 7 part 2?

John Bell as Young Ian in Outlander season 7 part 2. Robert Wilson/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

One of the parallel stories of the finale is also that of Jane (Silvia Presente) who, after being arrested for the murder of Captain Harkness (Adam Jackson-Smith), is looking at a penalty of death unless William (Charles Vandervaart) can help her.

Trying to get Lord John to help, William pleads with him to interfere and help save Jane's life, citing the fact that she only killed Harkness to save her own sister Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson) from being abused by the Captain.

One evening, after Claire has almost fully recovered, Jamie answers the door to find William there. Despite their own awkward relationship, William asks Jamie for help with Jane. He tells Jamie that it's a life or death situation and goes back inside to tell Claire that his son needs him.

The pair of them go to the house in which Jane is being kept as a prisoner and don masks. Jamie breaks in via the window and once inside, they attack the army officer who attempts to stop them.

Stealing the keys to the room that Jane is being kept in, William is excited to finally free her but is immediately devastated when he sees that Jane has taken her own life.

Jamie comforts him but reminds him that they don't have much time to get out before they're caught by other guards. Jamie cuts off a lock of her hair and they eventually leave.

The next day, William brings a saddened Fanny to Jamie and Claire and Jamie hands Fanny the lock of Jane's hair he cut for her. Jamie promises her that no man will take her against her will as long as he lives.

William tells Jamie that he wishes to bury Jane but because nobody has claimed her, she won't get a proper burial. But that's not all that is on William's mind, he quizzes Jamie about how he came to be born and what Jamie's relationship was like with his mother.

Jamie admits he didn't love William's mother but proceeds to tell William about her boldness and curiosity. He says he isn't sorry for what happened between them which resulted in William's birth but even though Jamie lovingly touches his face, William tells Jamie that he will never call him father.

Another death that rocks the Outlander finale is that of Rollo, Young Ian's dog. After Rachel tells Ian that she is pregnant and the pair are overjoyed at the news, Ian wakes up the next morning to find that his beloved dog has died in his sleep.

Ian admits that he thinks Rollo waited for him to be reunited with Rachel so that she would be there for him.

Do Claire and Jamie return to Fraser's Ridge with Fanny?

Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan and John Bell in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Jamie, Ian, Rachel and Claire are packing up the carriage with their things in order to return to Fraser's Ridge with Fanny also. But as they're packing up, Claire hears Fanny singing from inside the church.

As she gets into the hall, Claire is surprised to hear Fanny singing I Do Like to be Beside the Seaside. We get a flashback to season 2 as Claire holds her stillborn daughter Faith, singing the same song.

Approaching Fanny slowly with tears in her eyes, Claire asks her how she could possibly know that song. "My mother taught it to me," she tells Claire.

Jamie comes in to tell them both that they're all packed and ready to go, but we then see a montage of scenes: Master Raymond telling Claire that they will see each other again, the wings of a blue heron, season 2's Claire holding her stillborn child in her arms, as well as Fanny's gold locket with Faith inscribed on the back of it, which she showed a surprised Claire earlier in the episode.

Jamie asks Claire what's the matter and tearfully, she walks up to him while still glancing back towards Fanny.

"I think Faith lived. I think our daughter lived," she says.

Outlander season 7 episode 16 will be available to stream on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 18th January and will also be available to stream on Starz in the US. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.