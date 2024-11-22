The mid-season finale certainly delivered shockers aplenty, but despite the drama set to unfold for Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), the essence of home remains an ever-important detail for the MacKenzie family.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Rankin said: "Home is with their family unit. I think that will always be the case for them."

Similarly, Skelton added: "Wherever they end up now, as long as they're together and they're with their family, then they'll make a house out of their home."

There's plenty to look ahead to in the new episodes, which are set to be released each week but where exactly can you stream the new series in the United Kingdom?

With the show having recently found its new home, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Outlander in the UK.

How to watch Outlander season 7 part 2 in the UK

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres on Starz in the US but for UK fans, you can stream the series on MGM+, which can be accessed via Prime Video Channels.

In the UK, Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres on Saturday 23rd November, with new episodes set to be released weekly every Saturday on the streaming platform.

Previously, Outlander was available to stream on Lionsgate+ in the UK but after its closure earlier this year, Outlander (and its upcoming prequel) can now be found on MGM+.

On the announcement of MGM+'s acquisition of some previous Liongate+ titles, Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution, said in a statement: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with MGM+ to bring beloved films and television series to the service in the United Kingdom.

"With the addition of the United Kingdom, Lionsgate and STARZ content will now be available to MGM+ viewers in more than 20 countries around the world."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to watch previous seasons of Outlander in the UK

The first season of Outlander is available to stream on Prime Video but for seasons 2-7, you will need an MGM+ subscription.

MGM+ is a 'channel' on Prime Video which costs an extra £4.49 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month). You can also enjoy a 7-day free trial to experience the channel for itself.

Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 23rd November and is also available to stream on Starz in the US. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.