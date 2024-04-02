However, subscribers to Lionsgate+ who joined via Prime Video Channels don't need to worry – they will now get access to the MGM service on the platform automatically, with this being officially re-branded as MGM+ in May.

This all means MGM+ will become the exclusive home to many of STARZ’s most popular shows in the UK: Outlander and its upcoming prequel, Power Book I-IV, The Serpent Queen and P-Valley.

Meanwhile, legacy series on the platform will include The Great, Mad Men, Nashville and Weeds, along with films including American Psycho, Reservoir Dogs and Saw.

Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) in Outlander.

Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution, said in a statement: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with MGM+ to bring beloved films and television series to the service in the United Kingdom.

"With the addition of the United Kingdom, Lionsgate and STARZ content will now be available to MGM+ viewers in more than 20 countries around the world."

It was recently announced that Outlander season 7 part 2 would start airing from November 2024, with these episodes marking the show's penultimate bow, ahead of its eighth and final season.

This will then be followed by the debut of prequel series Blood of My Blood, which will tell the love stories of both Jamie's parents and Claire's parents, unfolding in both the early 18th century and during World War I.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

