The series is being filmed in Scotland and will tell two love stories across two different periods, unfolding in both the early 18th century and during World War I.

"We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples," showrunner Matthew B Roberts said in a statement (via Deadline).

"The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie."

Casting has also been confirmed for the prequel, with Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) and Jamie Roy (Condor’s Nest) starring as Jamie's parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) playing Claire's parents Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

Speaking in Radio Times magazine last year, Jamie Fraser star Sam Heughan predicted the new show might even eclipse the original.

"It’s created so many jobs in Scotland, so many people have been employed," he said.

"I’m sure the new show will be just as successful, if not more so.

