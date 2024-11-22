They then decided to stay in that time period, which is the future for the rest of their family who they left in the midst of the American Revolution.

Now living in Scotland in 1980, renovating the Lallybroch estate that belonged to Brianna’s father Jamie, the couple had to face time travel once again. Indeed, in the mid-season finale of season 7, Roger and his ancestor Buck rushed to travel through the stones at Craigh Na Dun, chasing after the man who kidnapped young Jemmy.

Will Roger find his son? What is Brianna going to do all alone in the '80s? That remains to be seen as Outlander returns to our screens this week.

In the meantime, one question can be asked: with their family spread out across time and space, what does the future that is 1980 represent for Brianna and Roger? Is it really their home or do they belong in the past?

In an interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of Outlander’s anticipated return, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton, who play Roger and Brianna Mackenzie, reflected on this.

“Home is where the heart is,” said Rankin. “Home is with their family unit. I think that will always be the case for them.”

Richard Rankin as Roger and Sophie Skelton as Brianna in Outlander. Robert Wilson/STARZ

Skelton continued: "Home is the people and the family, and it doesn't matter where you put down that plot of land or that house, it's who you've got there with you. That's something that we've definitely kept in Brianna and Roger as the seasons have gone on and just solidified it even more.

"So wherever they end up now, as long as they're together and they're with their family, then they'll make a house out of their home."

It would be a shame to leave Lallybroch halfway through its renovations though…

"Who knows? Maybe they stay there," teased Skelton. "Maybe Jemmy and Mandy have a nice little inheritance going to them one day."

