We do know that, no matter what, home is where the heart is for Roger and Bri – even if they're set to go through a tumultuous time. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Sophie Skelton said: "Wherever they end up now, as long as they're together and they're with their family, then they'll make a house out of their home."

The season 7 part synopsis reads: "Coming off the first half of Outlander Season 7, we find Claire, Jamie and Young Ian leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home.

"Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?"

But who returns for the second half of season 7 and are there any new characters set to be introduced? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Outlander season 7 part 2.

Outlander season 7 part 2 cast: Full list of characters and actors in series

The full confirmed cast list for Outlander season 7 part 2 is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Caitríona Balfe in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Claire Fraser? After months of serving in the American Revolution as an army surgeon, Claire is a civilian once again. She uses her medical training, wits, and compassion to continue to aid the American cause and to care for her loved ones. This season, she's returned to Scotland with Jamie and Young Ian but the perils of the Revolutionary War continue to impact their decisions for the future.

Where have I seen Caitríona Balfe? The Irish actress is known for her roles in Belfast, Beauty Inside, Now You See Me and Ford v Ferrari.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan in Outlander. Starz/Lionsgate+

Who is Jamie Fraser? Now finished with his time in the Continental Army, Jamie turns his full attention to those he loves. But he soon realises that there's a lot of unanticipated changes to deal with and so, he must face the consequences of his decisions.

Where have I seen Sam Heughan? Most recently, Heughan has been seen on our screens in The Couple Next Door, but is also known for his roles in Doctors, River City, SAS: Red Notice, Love Again and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Roger MacKenzie? Having travelled to the '80s with his family, Roger has now travelled back through the stones in search of his missing son Jemmy. He refuses to return home without him.

Where have I seen Richard Rankin? Rankin has most recently led the cast of BBC's Rebus but has also starred in Burnistoun, The Crimson Field, The Syndicate and Trust Me.

Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Brianna MacKenzie? The daughter of Jamie and Claire, Bri is left to reckon with the disappearance of Jemmy by herself in 1980 now that Roger and Buck have gone in search of him.

Where have I seen Sophie Skelton? The English actress has starred in Waterloo Road, So Awkward, Ren: The Girl with the Mark and has also voiced the role of Julia Belmont in Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne.

John Bell as Young Ian Murray

John Bell as Young Ian in Outlander season 7 part 2. Robert Wilson/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

Who is Young Ian Murray? Jamie's nephew, Young Ian returns to Scotland with Jamie and Claire, reuniting with his family after a decade apart. But as the Murrays contend with how much Ian has changed, he also struggles with his sense of the past and future.

Where have I seen John Bell? Bell is known for his roles in The Hobbit film trilogy, T2: Trainspotting and in Wrath of the Titans. He has also starred in Tracy Beaker Returns and Into The Badlands.

David Berry as Lord John Grey

David Berry as Lord John Grey and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser in Outlander season 7 part 2. Robert Wilson/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

Who is Lord John Grey? Lord John Grey continues to guide his son William, and does value his friendship with Jamie and Claire, even though they have opposing allegiances. A staunch Loyalist and supporter of the Crown, Lord John tries his best to stay out of the war.

Where have I seen David Berry? The Australian-Canadian actor has starred in Home and Away, A Place to Call Home and Riptide.

Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron

Outlander: Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton). STARZ

Who is Rob Cameron? Working with Bri at the North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board, Rob got increasingly close to the MacKenzie's in season 7 part 1 and pulled off the ultimate betrayal: kidnapping Jemmy to search for the Jacobite gold.

Where have I seen Chris Fulton? Fulton is best known for his roles in BBC's Clique and in Bridgerton as Sir Phillip Crane. He has also had roles in The Witcher, The Lazarus Project and One of Us.

Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom

Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom in Outlander. Robert Wilson/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

Who is William Ransom? The secret illegitimate son of Jamie and Geneva Dunsany, William is a member of the Convention Army and so, is prevented from fighting. Even so, he continues to support the British Army in whatever way he can but is set to face some matters of the heart (and first love) in the new episodes.

Where have I seen Charles Vandervaart? The Canadian actor has starred in Holly Hobbie, Murdoch Mysteries and Lost in Space.

Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie

Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh) in The Tourist. BBC/Two Brothers/Steffan Hill

Who is Buck MacKenzie? William Buccleigh MacKenzie, known as Buck, is one of Roger's ancestors who made a surprise appearance at Lallybroch (in 1980) in the first half of season 7. Buck nearly had Roger killed in season 5 but now, the pair have mended their bond and Buck has travelled through the stones with Roger in search of Jemmy, no matter what it may cost him.

Where have I seen Diarmaid Murtagh? Murtagh took over the role of Buck from Graham McTavish in season 7 part 1 but is known for his roles in The Tourist, Bloodlands, Vikings and Young Wallander.

Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter

Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips as Rachel and Dr Denzell Hunter in Outlander season 7. Starz

Who is Rachel Hunter? Even though she's a Quaker and a pacifist, Rachel supports the war effort and the hope of an independent America. She struck up a clear romance with Young Ian in season 7 part 1 but with Ian having returned to Scotland, she'll likely struggle.

Where have I seen Izzy Meikle-Small? Meikle-Small has starred in Never Let Me Go, Ripper Street and Private Peaceful.

Joey Phillips as Dr Denzell Hunter

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Joey Phillips as Dr Denzell Hunter in Outlander season 7 part 2. Robert Wilson/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

Who is Denzell Hunter? Rachel's brother, Denzell has become a trusted colleague and friend to Claire, having picked up valuable medical teachings from her.

Where have I seen Joey Phillips? Phillips has appeared in Doctors, Holby City and Casualty.

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser in Outlander. Starz

Who is Brian Fraser? Brian is Jamie's father, who we last saw in season 1 where he collapsed from a apoplexy and tragically died a few days later. He is set to return in the new season 7 episodes.

Where have I seen Andrew Whipp? Whipp has starred in The Mallorca Files, Six Four, Bodies, Subservience and Shetland.

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Steven Cree as Old Ian in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Who is Ian Murray? Jamie's best friend and father to Young Ian, Ian is reunited with his son, Jamie and Claire when they return to Lallybroch.

Where have I seen Steven Cree? Cree has starred in Deep Water, COBRA, A Discovery of Witches and MotherFatherSon.

Outlander season 7 part 2 premiered on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 23rd November and is also available to stream on Starz in the US. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

