"It's full-on," he added in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "At certain points, some viewers might even say it's slightly harrowing. There's an awful lot of visceral stuff happening. It's great."

If you've already raced through all six episodes, you'll want to know if Richard Rankin is set to reprise his role as the troubled Scottish detective sergeant – especially given the season finale, which teased further episodes.

Who could he be joined by in another instalment? And what does screenwriter Gregory Burke have up his sleeve?

Read on for everything you need to know about Rebus season 2.

Is Rebus returning for season 2?

There's currently no word on the future of the crime thriller.

As soon as we have any information, we'll update this page.

When could a potential Rebus season 2 air?

If season 2 does get the nod, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until 2025 at least – likely from the second quarter onwards.

As for exactly when, your guess is as good as ours.

Who could return in a potential Rebus season 2?

Rebus. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

If renewed for a second run, alongside Richard Rankin as John Rebus, other characters we'd expect to return are:

Brian Ferguson as Michael Rebus

Stuart Bowman as Ger Cafferty

Lucie Shorthouse as DC Siobhan Clarke

Amy Manson as Rhona Moncrieffe

Mia McKenzie as Sammy

Neshla Caplan as Chrissie Rebus

Caroline Lee Johnson as DI Gill Templer

Thoren Ferguson as Malcolm Fox, Professional Standards

Noof Ousellam as Darryl Christie

Michelle Duncan as Maggie Blantyre

There were a number of deaths in season 1, including Rhona's husband Lockie (Nick Rhys), who was shot dead in his own home (more on that later), so we wouldn't expect to see him return.

We'd expect to see some new faces, also.

What could happen in a potential Rebus season 2?

Rebus. Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz

The first instalment wrapped up on a sombre note – with the door left open for a second season.

Rebus has got his family back, but not in the way he had hoped after Lockie was murdered by a masked gunman, who shot him immediately after he opened his front door.

Before the attack, the fund manager, who was involved in some dodgy dealings of his own, had threatened to take all of Darryl's money after the businessman/gangster had lost some of Lockie's cash.

But as you'd expect, Darryl didn't take kindly to being threatened and a short time later, Rhona's husband was murdered.

Meanwhile, Michael Rebus is on the run. He was going to hand himself in, but his wife Chrissie encouraged him to take the drug money he stole from Cafferty and flee.

But staying hidden is easier said than done when big Ger is out for blood. Michael also shot dead the nephew of Northern Irish gangster Billy Cochrane, who has links to the Ulster Defence Association, which means they'll want revenge also – which places everyone in Michael's life in danger.

Is there a trailer for a potential Rebus season 2?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

If it does get the green light, the trailers will likely arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Rebus arrived on Friday 17th May. All episodes are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

