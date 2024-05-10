The Edinburgh-set drama also stars Stuart Bowman (Karen Pirie) as the villainous Cafferty, Lucie Shorthouse (We Are Lady Parts) as Rebus's partner DC Siobhan Clarke and Amy Manson (Torchwood) as his ex-wife, Rhona.

Check out the trailer for Rebus below. The show premieres first on BBC iPlayer on Friday 17th May, before airing on BBC Scotland at 10pm that night and BBC One at 9:25pm the next day.

The trailer sees Rebus discussing the difference between laws and rules, concluding with a brooding threat: "Criminals follow the rules. Sometimes they need a reminder that the police know the rules too."

The show is based on the Inspector Rebus book series by author Sir Ian Rankin (no relation to star Richard), which spans a total of 24 novels (with a 25th instalment on the way this October).

The first season consists of six episodes in total, directed by Niall MacCormick (Wallander) and Fiona Walton (Annika), with screenwriter Gregory Burke (Six Four) tasked with adapting the popular source material.

Richard Rankin came to international attention as Roger Wakefield MacKenzie in Outlander, with other credits including Scottish sketch comedy Burnistoun, The Syndicate season 3 and medical drama Trust Me.

The cast also features Neshla Caplan (The Rig), Noof Ousellam (Vigil), Caroline Lee Johnson (Ridley), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scots), Thoren Ferguson (The Midwich Cuckoos) and Michelle Duncan (Dalgliesh).

Rebus will launch on Friday 17th May. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am, with episode 1 airing on BBC Scotland on Friday 17th May at 10pm, and on BBC One on Saturday 18th May at 9:25pm.

