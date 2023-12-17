Meanwhile, Rose Leslie's Kirsten, who is pregnant, has stayed behind in Scotland, with the duo investigating a series of deaths which are linked to the military programme.

But now that the second season has come to an end, what are the chances that Amy and Kirsten will be back to investigate another crime within the military?

Read on for everything you need to know about Vigil season 3.

Will there be Vigil season 3?

Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) in Vigil. BBC/World Productions

We don't yet know whether Vigil will be returning for a third season and another investigation, but it certainly seems as though the potential is there.

Speaking at a Q&A ahead of the second season, the show's creator Tom Edge suggested that there could be one, but only if there is "something urgent to be said".

"I think we never take anything for granted in terms of actors," Edge explained. "I mean, these actors are incredible, and they are offered so many jobs, and it's a useful thought to think we have to have a shot at earning their time, their pick, and that is a reasonably high bar.

"So, if we think about doing that, it has to feel like there is something urgent to be said, on both the character level and in terms of the domain that we may intend to unpack those questions. But I will say the world doesn’t seem short on turbulence or question marks."

We'll keep this page updated if and when we get any further news regarding a third season of Vigil.

When would Vigil season 3 be released?

Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) in Vigil. BBC / World Productions

It's hard to say when a third season of Vigil would be released. The second season arrived more than two years after the first, but that doesn't mean we would necessarily have to wait quite as long for season 3.

Regardless, we imagine the earliest we could possibly see a third season would be 2025. We'll keep this page updated if and when we get any more concrete information.

Vigil cast: Who would return for season 3?

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie in Vigil. BBC / World Productions LTD / Nicky Hamilton

If Vigil were to return for season 3, then we would certainly expect both Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie to return as Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre.

However, beyond the two leads, its more difficult to say who else could return. The only two other cast members who appeared in both seasons 1 and 2 were Gary Lewis as Robertson and Orla Russell as Amy's daughter Poppy. It seems likely that they could both be back for season 3, but that they would once again be the only additional returnees.

Here's a full list of the cast members we would expect to return for Vigil season 3:

Suranne Jones as Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre

Gary Lewis as Robertson

Orla Russell as Poppy

Is there a trailer for Vigil season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Vigil season 3 yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated if one becomes available.

In the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.

Vigil seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

