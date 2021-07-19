Meet the cast of BBC submarine drama Vigil

BBC One submarine thriller Vigil features an all-star cast, led by Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones in the role of a detective sent to investigate a death aboard the submarine HMS Vigil.

Written by BAFTA nominee Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown), the series also co-stars Endeavour’s Shaun Evans, and Martin Compston – who BBC One audiences will of course recognise as Line of Duty’s Steve Arnott.

The broadcaster has yet to reveal character details beyond DCI Amy Silva (played by Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie), but we’ll keep this page updated with further character descriptions once they’re released.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in BBC One drama Vigil.

Suranne Jones plays DCI Amy Silva

Who is DCI Amy Silva? The “brilliantly complex” officer who leads an investigation into a suspicious death aboard the submarine HMS Vigil, uncovering “a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent”.

“Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened,” said Suranne Jones. “We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices.”

Where have I seen Suranne Jones before? She plays the title characters in both the acclaimed Gentleman Jack and in Doctor Foster, and has previously starred in the likes of Scott and Bailey, Coronation Street, and more.

Rose Leslie plays DS Kirsten Longacre

BBC

Who is DS Kirsten Longacre? A police officer who has a “short hand” with DCI Amy Silva, and is enlisted to be her woman on the ground, following up leads. Judging by the Vigil trailer, there might also be a suggestion of romance between the pair.

Where have I seen Rose Leslie before? The actress is best known internationally for playing Ygritte on Game of Thrones, and for starring in the likes of Downton Abbey (as Gwen), Honeymoon, The Good Fight, Luther, The Great Fire, and Utopia.

Martin Compston plays Craig Burke

BBC

Where have I seen Martin Compston before? Compston is best known for playing Londoner Steve Arnott in the BBC series Line of Duty. He’s also starred in BBC One surrogacy thriller The Nest, Traces (as Danny), and projects including Mary Queen of Scots, Red Road, In Plain Sight, and his breakout role in Sweet Sixteen.

Shaun Evans plays Glover

BBC

Where have I seen Shaun Evans before? The actor and director, who plays the title character in the Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour, is known for previous roles in Teachers, Silk, Ashes to Ashes and The Scandalous Lady W. He’s also directed episodes of Casualty and Endeavour.

Paterson Joseph plays Newsome

Where have I seen Paterson Joseph before? He played Kamal Hadley in Noughts and Crosses, and Alan Johnson in Peep Show. He’s also starred in Timeless, Æon Flux, The Beach and Neverwhere.

Connor Swindells plays Hadlow

Where have I seen Connor Swindells before? His breakout role was as Adam Groff in Netflix teen drama Sex Education. He’s also starred in the film Emma., Harlots, and Jamestown.

Vigil will premiere on BBC One later this year.