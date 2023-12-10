The first three episodes of season 2 are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with fans left on tenterhooks after a major cliffhanger at the end of episode 3.

But when will episode 4 be released on the platform? And when will the episodes air on BBC One?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Vigil season 2.

When is Vigil season 2 episode 4 out on BBC iPlayer?

Suranne Jones. BBC/World Productions LTD

The first three episodes of Vigil season 2 became available at 6am on Sunday 10th December, with episode 1 set to air at 9pm the same night on BBC One. But when will episode 4 become available?

Well, it turns out fans will have to wait a week until episode 4 is released on BBC iPlayer, coming to the platform at 6am on Sunday 17th December. Episodes 5 and 6 will become available at the same time.

This means the full iPlayer release schedule for the season is as follows:

Episode 1 - 6am, Sunday 10th December

Episode 2 - 6am, Sunday 10th December

Episode 3 - 6am, Sunday 10th December

Episode 4 - 6am, Sunday 17th December

Episode 5 - 6am, Sunday 17th December

Episode 6 - 6am, Sunday 17th December

When are the episodes of Vigil season 2 airing on BBC One?

DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) and Daniel Ramsay (Amir El-Masry) in Vigil season 2. BBC/World Productions LTD

The first three episodes of Vigil are airing on BBC One over three nights at 9pm from 10th December, with episode 1 airing on Sunday, episode 2 on Monday 11th December and episode 3 on Tuesday 12th December.

There will then be a break until episode 4 airs at 9pm on Sunday 17th December, with episode 5 then airing on Monday 18th December and episode 6 airing on Tuesday 19th December.

The full BBC One release schedule for Vigil season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1 - 9pm, Sunday 10th December

Episode 2 - 9pm, Monday 11th December

Episode 3 - 9pm, Tuesday 12th December

Episode 4 - 9pm, Sunday 17th December

Episode 5 - 9pm, Monday 18th December

Episode 6 - 9pm, Tuesday 19th December

What is Vigil season 2 about?

The official synopsis for Vigil season 2 says: "In a brand new investigation, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) enter the world of drone warfare to catch a killer.

"Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause.

"Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future."

Vigil season 2 episodes 4-6 arrive on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 17th December. Vigil season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

