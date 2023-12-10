"I was honestly quite surprised and excited about how they were going to do Vigil series two, because the first series was so specific and such a ride," said lead Suranne Jones.

"Tom Edge and the writers have done a brilliant job at putting a new world together for the second series.

"It's done in a way that keeps you in a populist, blockbuster entertainment show, but is really quite intelligent and thoughtful about what's going on in the world."

DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and her team, which includes girlfriend DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie), are drafted in to uncover who is behind the disaster and why, with the action taking place in both Scotland and Wudyan, a fictional country in the Middle East.

Read on to find out where the cast and crew pitched up for season 2.

Where is Vigil season 2 filmed?

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie in Vigil season 2 BBC

The Scotland-based scenes were filmed in Glasgow.

"It's been great [shooting in my home country]," said Dougray Scott, who plays Marcus Grainger, an air marshal who is overseeing the military exercise when all hell breaks loose.

"I've loved filming in Glasgow. I spend a lot of time in Scotland and I love being here. The crews have been fantastic."

Speaking about his character, Scott said: "Grainger is a pragmatist and very geopolitically aware, so he sees the intricacies of selling arms to countries in precarious positions in the world."

He went on to describe Grainger's dynamic with Amy: "Their relationship is testing, to say the least. Grainger sees Amy as someone who, of course, has a job to do, so he respects and admires that, while also being quite annoyed at her relentless investigations."

For the Wudyan scenes, filming took place in north Africa.

"I filmed most of my scenes in Morocco," said Romola Garai, who plays acting squadron leader Eliza Russell.

"We were in Casablanca and then Rabat, so there's a completely different aesthetic to the first series. We've got these vast desert landscapes of openness and heat haze, people disappearing into a massive horizon rather than being locked up in a tiny submarine, as we saw in series one.

"It's a totally different experience for the viewer as we explore a different world within the military."

Suranne Jones as Amy Silva and Romola Garai as Eliza Russell in Vigil season 2. BBC / World Productions / Jamie Simpson

As the investigation progresses, Kirsten remains in Scotland while Amy, who went on board the submarine in season 1, heads over to Wudyan.

"We see the two of them continue their dual investigations thousands of miles apart to try to solve the mystery of the original attack," said Leslie.

But will they succeed?

