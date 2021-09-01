Who sings the Vigil theme song?

Any thriller series worth its salt needs a good theme tune to help set the mood from the very beginning of each episode – and BBC One submarine drama Vigil certainly delivers on that front.

Over the opening credits of each episode, viewers are treated to an extract from Danish singer-songwriter Agnes Obel‘s haunting track Fuel to the Fire, which was originally released on her 2013 album Aventine.

It’s far from the first time that one of Obel’s songs has been used in the soundtrack for a TV series – indeed several of the biggest and most critically acclaimed shows from recent years have previously dipped into her back catalogue, including Big Little Lies, The Leftovers and Euphoria.

Other series on which are music has featured includes The Mist, Grey’s Anatomy, Lovesick, The Rain, Dark, and The Originals, while her track Familiar is the theme song for the Canadian drama Cardinal and was also used in a trailer for the popular video game Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition – not a bad CV!

Born in Denmark in 1980, Obel started recording music in 2010 and in the time since has released four studio albums, winning critical acclaim and accumulating several awards – including Best Album and Best Debut Artist at the Danish Music Awards in 2011 and the IMPALA Album of the Year Award 2016.

Her most recent album, Myopia, was released in 2020 and received more strong reviews, charting at 11 in the Danish album charts (and 34 in the UK).