Their relationship has moved on considerably in the new outing, with the couple now firmly together and raising Amy's daughter Poppy, while Kirsten is pregnant with their second child.

This storyline was written into the scripts because Leslie was pregnant in real life, with Jones recently having explained how the production worked with and incorporated her pregnancy.

Jones said: "One of the pulls to come back to Vigil was working with Rose again. We got on so well in series one so to come back and then have our relationship, both on and off screen, be more settled was such a joy. We could dive straight back into it and just assess where we were at."

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie in Vigil season 2 BBC

She continued: "Rose was actually pregnant while we were filming which was lovely, though perhaps not for Rose on many occasions - it must have been really tiring! It was lovely though as she really had the bump that we see in the series.

"Even when Rose had to go and have her real baby, the sound department did this wonderful thing where they recorded Rose’s dialogue so when I had the phone calls with her, they would then play Rose on the phone so it felt like she was there for the whole shoot."

Jones and Leslie both previously spoke about how Amy and Kirsten's relationship has developed in season 2, with Leslie saying: "With our relationship, that's a wonderful thing to be able to expand and see where they go and how they confront the challenges that they are confronted with, and, as a result, it’s very rewarding."

