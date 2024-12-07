Not only did Claire receive word from Lord John Grey (David Berry) that Jamie and his ship had sunk with everyone onboard having perished, but Claire was then delivered another blow when it was revealed that an arrest warrant had been issued for her.

This week's episode saw Claire go through with the marriage to Lord Grey to prevent her arrest but in a surprising turn of events, the pair bonded in their shared grief over Jamie and slept together.

Of course, the end of the episode also brought the welcome surprise that Jamie is, in fact, alive – so we know that he won't take Claire's newfound marriage lightly.

While Heughan couldn't go into details about what's set to unfold, he did share exclusively with RadioTimes.com that Jamie's reaction is a major one.

David Berry as Lord John Grey and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser in Outlander season 7 part 2. Robert Wilson/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

Heughan revealed: "Yeah, it's quite violent, quite brutal, and I don't think he really takes time to think about it. I think he just reacts and I'm sure, if he'd walked in, in that situation, yeah, of course…

"But I think you'll also see how this plays out, the consequences of that and how Jamie and Claire then overcome, resolve it. And I think, again, it's a testament to Outlander, but also to these characters, how they actually do work thing through difficult times together and managed to find common ground.

"And I think that's the beauty of their love that they can get over situations like this. But yes, she's got a lot to answer for."

What will this spell for Claire and Jamie going forward? Not to mention, Jamie's own friendship with Lord Grey is also understandably up in the air.

But as Heughan teases, if there's one thing that Jamie and Claire know how to do, it's overcome all the hurdles that life continues to throw at them, even after many episodes.

And if episode 11 couldn't get anymore dramatic – it also ended with Jamie coming face-to-face with William (Charles Vandervaart), who essentially stumbles upon the truth that Jamie is his biological father.

Talking a bit more about that and what it'll take to repair that broken relationship, Heughan said: "It's another situation of unrequited love that, Jamie's loved William from afar and always wanted to be part of his life and has been in some ways, distantly or when he was younger, but could never reveal the truth because of how dangerous it could be for William.

"And I think, yeah, this is absolutely not the way or how he would have done it and perhaps may never have. But, yeah, so the truth is out there. And this is the catalyst to William going on quite a rampage, let's say.

"It's going to take time and it's going to take a lot of work. I don't want to spoil it or give a spoiler about how or if they ever make amends, but it's clearly a very big divide for them to get over."

Outlander season 7 part 2 is available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM+ in the UK every Saturday. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

