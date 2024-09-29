Heughan took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the past eight seasons, including one of him covered with fake blood and another of him eating a popsicle in character as Jamie Fraser.

“11 Years. 8 seasons. 101 Episodes @outlander_starz. What a journey. So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends," he wrote.

He continued: “So many people to thank. Especially JAMMF himself, herself @diana_gabaldon , @starz @sptv , my brilliant partner in crime @caitrionabalfe , cast, crew, the fans and to Scotland!! Dinnae fash Sassenachs, plenty more to look forward to….⚔️❤️????????????????????????????.”[sic]

More like this

The final day of filming comes two months ahead of the premiere of Outlander season 7 part 2, which is set to land on 22nd November 2024.

The series will pick up with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) as the pair leave the colonies and arrive in their beloved homeland: Scotland.

But, as seen in the latest trailer, it's not quite the homecoming they were anticipating, as the Revolutionary War forces them to choose between their loved ones and their new home.

Outlander might be coming to an end with season 8, but the Frasers will live on in an upcoming prequel series, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will focus on the love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents.

The series will star Harriet Slater (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) and Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest) as Jamie's parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, while Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (Benediction) will appear as Claire's parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

Outlander season 7 part 2 will be available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.