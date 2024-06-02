When viewers last saw the pair, they had just arrived home in Scotland with their nephew young Ian (John Bell) after fighting in the Second Battle of Saratoga.

But as teased in the new footage, it isn't quite the homecoming they anticipate, with Claire going on to explain that she and her husband want to play a role in founding the United States of America.

"I don't feel like the future is my time anymore," she says in the footage, before continuing: "Jamie and I, we want to be part of creating this new nation."

She then asks: "Would you not sacrifice everything for love?"

Meanwhile, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) are seen frantically searching for their missing son in their disparate timelines

Alongside the teaser trailer and release date, Stars also revealed that three new actors have joined the cast of Outlander season 8, which is currently in production.

Kieran Brew (House of the Dragon) will portray Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier, Frances Tomelty (Catastrophe) will appear as his mother Elspeth Cunningham, and Carla Woodcock (Such Brave Girls) will play Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

Balfe previously revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com that there will be a lot of peril in store for season 7, so you may want to brace yourselves for the upcoming instalment.

Balfe added: "It was such an epic season. And there's just so much that happens this year. I think the fans will be happy."

She continued: "There's a lot of peril this season and a lot of things happen," before also stating, "There’s a lot of loss and things are unsettled. It’s just very epic, this season."

Outlander season 7 part 2 will be available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.