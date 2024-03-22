Outlander unveils first look at season 7, part 2 and confirms release month
Unfortunately for fans, the 'droughtlander' is continuing for a while longer...
The first part of Outlander's seventh season started airing in June 2023, with the final episode airing in August, leading in to a break before the next eight episodes, which were always expected to arrive this year.
Many fans might have expected the episodes to arrive in the first half of this year – however, we've just got official news of the release month for season 7 part 2 and, unfortunately, the wait is going to last a while longer.
The news was shared in a post on the show's official Instagram page, announcing that the episodes would start airing in November 2024.
This note was posted alongside a selection of behind the scenes images, featuring stars including Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry and John Bell.
The eight episodes of Outlander season 7 part 2 is expected to be the show's penultimate run, followed only by the eighth and final season, which is currently in production.
Executive producer Maril Davis previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about how the series will wrap up, in light of the fact that Diana Gabaldon, author of the book series on which the series is based, has yet to finish the tenth and final book.
Davis revealed: "We’ve talked to Diana a bit. Once we figure out how the actual ending is going to be – which we don’t totally have yet – I think we’ll run it by her and make sure she’s OK with it."
She continued: "I’ve asked her about things that we want to do to make sure she’s OK. The last thing we want to do is step on Diana’s toes, she’s been so lovely and supportive of this series and so thrilled with how it’s gone. We want to repay her and be respectful of her, do her books justice.
"But also, she’s always felt like the books are hers and the show is something different and I love that about her, she gives us that freedom also to take chances and risks and do things slightly differently."
