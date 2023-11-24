Speaking to Radio Times magazine about their upcoming projects, Heughan admitted his heart is broken to be filming the final season of Outlander.

"It's going to be hard to leave it after such a long time. But everything has to come to an end. I just hope that we end it with satisfaction. We want it to be the best one yet," he said.

At the beginning of this year, it was confirmed that Outlander would return for one last season.

"For nearly a decade, Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide, and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion," Kathryn Busby, president, original programming for STARZ, said.

"But before we close this chapter, there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes, and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story.

"We're thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can't wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

If Heughan does need advice on what to do next following a long-running series ending, he has co-star Tomlinson to turn to.

"We've spoken about it quite a lot," she said. "It is going to be a huge change. But I'm at the end of the phone if you need me."

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

