Aside from Roger's (Richard Rankin) own pained experience of searching for Jemmy in the wrong time period, episode 10 also sees the sad death of Ian Murray (Steven Cree), otherwise known as Old Ian, the father of John Bell's Young Ian Murray.

The episode starts with a fitting flashback to when Ian and Jamie (Sam Heughan) were younger and being taught how to fight as a team, so it's safe to say that Ian's death has a profound impact on Jamie.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what Ian's death means for his character, Heughan said: "Yeah, it's been a long journey with him and there's a huge bond.

"They were trained and brought up together and they fought side by side and they've got this long history together and there's some beautiful scenes, I think, they're beautifully written and wonderful to play with Steven [Cree], we've got a great relationship with him.

"He's a fun character in real life. It was just nice to play with these amazing actors that come on set and that group, with Kristen [Atherton] as well, some really great scenes and the extended family, actually all really fun."

Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan and John Bell in Outlander season 7 part 2. Amazon/MGM+

Heughan went on: "But yeah, really bittersweet and sad to say goodbye to him. And as you can see, the consequences of that and how Jenny is just full of grief, but I just think it's a real gift as an actor to be given scenes like that.

"And it was very sad when he walks out in his full regalia and his kilt and waves goodbye to young Ian and young Ian knows deep down that's the last time he'll see his father."

Similarly, Caitríona Balfe's Claire is with Young Ian in the moment he has to say goodbye to his father, so how did the actress approach that scene?

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, Balfe said: "Yeah, I think she has to try and be strong. But also, Claire and Ian had such a close relationship too. And I think, for her, it's a heartbreak because she's saying goodbye to a friend.

"He was someone who really welcomed her when Jenny wasn't necessarily always warm and fuzzy. It was Ian and Claire who had more of a close relationship. So yeah, you just, I think you just have to put yourself in the character's shoes and just imagine what she would try and do."

Speaking to all the memories they've shared with the cast over the years of doing Outlander and saying goodbye, Heughan went on: "Yeah, we were very lucky though, being on the show we've worked on for so many years that you create these experiences or these memories that you're not having to conjure them up or pretend.

"I remember Steve and I talking about, way back in season 1, doing scenes together and him being completely inappropriate and making me laugh and the director laugh and just, really nice memories of like when we were in Lallybroch and had these scenes together."

Balfe added: "So those relationships are all, we've built them as well with the actors and with the characters. So those memories are within you. So it's, I think the beauty of this long running show is that so much of that work has been done over years. That it's very easily accessible."

Outlander season 7 part 2 premiered on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 23rd November and is also available to stream on Starz in the US, episodes are available to stream weekly.

