The explosive season 7 mid-season finale saw Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna Mackenzie (Sophie Skelton) reckon with the fact that their son had been kidnapped by supposed friend and colleague of Bri's, Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton).

Roger made the decision to go after Jemmy and Rob and so, travelled through the stones at Craigh Na Dun with Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh). Well, season 7 part 2 picks up right as Roger and Buck reach the other side and they decide to part ways to cover more ground in their search.

We follow Roger as his internal monologue wrestles with the anxiety of not knowing where Jemmy is but making his way to Lallybroch, Roger is hopeful that Jemmy would have escaped from Rob and found his way home – even if it is in a different time period.

But Roger's in for a bit of a heartbreaking plot twist as, when he knocks on the door, he is greeted by none other than Jamie's father, Brian Fraser (Andrew Whipp).

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser in Outlander. Starz

A cleverly done mash-up of scenes had us believing for a split-second that Roger could potentially be knocking at the same Lallybroch door that Jamie and Claire were behind in 1778.

Of course, that wasn't to be the case and instead of ending up in the 18th century as planned, Roger is delivered quite the shock when he sees Jamie's father – who he thought was dead – is actually standing right in front of him.

The last we saw of Brian Fraser was back in season 1 where things ended tragically for him. Thinking his son was dead, Brian suffered an apoplexy and collapsed, eventually dying a few days later.

Although it's been quite some time since Whipp has been on our screens as Brian, it was previously revealed that Jamie's father would be making a return for season 7 part 2.

While fans were left to speculate whether it would be in the form of dreams, flashbacks or something similar, we now know that he's actually alive and well in Roger's own time travel journey.

Since his season 1 stint in Outlander, Whipp has starred in various series such as Six Four, Bodies, Shetland and Subservience.

And it seems as though Brian really wants to help Roger in the quest for his son. Although he admits he hasn't seen Jemmy, he invites Roger inside, but Roger quickly tries to decipher what time period he's actually in.

Jamie's sister Jenny (now played by Kristin Atherton) appears, sending Roger into a confused tailspin once again. But Brian is the pinnacle of hospitality, inviting Roger to stay the night and stating that he'll ask around about Jemmy the following morning.

Later that evening, Roger is left with his own thoughts to figure out what year he's actually in.

Brian previously mentioned that Jamie is at university in France and so, Roger realises he must be in 1739 or 1740 and is left wondering whether Rob and Jemmy ended up in the wrong time, too.

"I will not go back without him, I cannot go and look my wife in the eye if I haven't got our son with me," we hear Roger narrate.

Did Jemmy and Rob end up in the wrong time period as well? Will Roger have any luck in finding Jemmy? We'll just have to wait and see.

Outlander season 7 part 2 will premiere on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 23rd November and is also available to stream on Starz in the US. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

