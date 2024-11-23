With most of her family now busy experiencing various events in the 18th century, in 1980 Brianna Mackenzie has been left to care for her daughter Mandy as her husband looks for their missing son.

And all she can do is sit and wait, which completely goes against her character, as Sophie Skelton told RadioTimes.com in an interview.

"She is very much the daughter of Jamie and Claire, and she is usually in the driving seat of scenarios," she explained. "If something goes wrong, she's really one of the first to jump in and try and fix the problem."

Given the situation she finds herself in, Brianna has to prioritise her daughter Mandy over herself to avoid crumbling.

"The main thing that she's struggling with now is that she feels so helpless and she really has to sit back and do nothing," added Skelton.

"And you can't really imagine anything worse than your child being potentially in pain and in danger and lost, so I think that she's really just trying to battle those demons internally.

"She trusts Roger, she trusts that her husband is going to go and get Jemmy back. Fingers crossed he'll be safe and sound, and so that brings some peace to her.

"But I think having Mandy there is something that is allowing Brianna to not let those inner demons and emotions surface. Her brain has to be pretty focused to ensure that she tries to keep some sense of normality for Mandy at home."

"The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home," reads the official synopsis for season 7 part 2.

"Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before.

"With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?"

Outlander season 7 part 2 will be available to stream on Starz in the US and on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 23rd November. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

