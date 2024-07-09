Suspect season 2 release date

Now, Duff is back in a second season of the show, which will see her character take centre stage and head on her own mission to find and stop a murderer.

But when is the new season set to debut and who are the stars featuring across the eight episodes this time? Read on for everything you need to know about Suspect season 2.

Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman and Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Grove in Suspect season 2. Channel 4

Suspect season 2 will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 17th July on Channel 4, with the first two episodes airing back to back. The third and fourth episode will then air back to back from 9pm on Thursday 18th July.

More like this

The season will also be available to stream on Channel 4, and it is made up of eight episodes.

What is Suspect season 2 about?

Dominic Cooper as Jon Fallow in Suspect season 2. Channel 4

The second season of Suspect follows up soon after the first, with James Nesbitt's Danny Frater having been arrested and his ex-wife Susannah still grieving her daughter's death.

The synopsis for the new season says: "Anne-Marie Duff leads the cast as Dr Susannah Newman, who is now on a desperate quest to find the truth about her daughter’s tragic death.

"When a mysterious new client Jon Fallow makes a disturbing confession under hypnosis, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save a life, the way she couldn’t do with her own daughter…"

Who will star in Suspect season 2? Anne-Marie Duff and Ben Miller return

Suspect season 2. Channel 4 / Toon Aerts

While the first season was led by James Nesbitt, and had a supporting cast including Sacha Dhawan, Anne-Marie Duff, Richard E Grant, Ben Miller, Joely Richardson and more, season 2 switches things up.

Nesbitt is not returning for season 2, and instead Duff's character, Susannah, will take the lead. Miller also returns as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves, while a new line-up of stars join them.

These include Dominic Cooper (The Gold), Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner), Vinette Robinson (Sherlock), Eddie Marsan (Back to Black), Celine Buckens (The Castaways), Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) and Gina McKee (The End We Start From).

The full line-up is below:

Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman

Dominic Cooper as Jon

Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves

Tamsin Greig as Natasha Groves

Vinette Robinson as Louisa McAdams

Eddie Marsan as Alistair Underwood

Celine Buckens as Sapphire

Nicholas Pinnock as Joseph

Gina McKee as Kate

Suspect season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Suspect season 2 right here now.

Suspect season 2 will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 17th July on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.