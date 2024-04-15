In a new interview with Deadline, Gatiss said: "We'd like to make a film, but trying to get everyone together is very difficult... You'll have to ask Benedict [Cumberbatch] and Martin [Freeman]."

The actor and writer previously admitted that turning Sherlock into a film was "the natural thing to do".

In a Q&A with readers of The Guardian last year, Gatiss was asked why he and Moffat chose to bring Sherlock to TV instead of a film.

"People think you can just wave a wand," he responded. "It's incredibly difficult to get people interested and get films made. I remember talking to Edgar Wright about Ant-Man, into which he put eight years of his life and then didn't make."

"Eight years is not short of a decade. Add a few of those up, you’re dead and you’ve made four films," continued Gatiss. "But, also, we were genuinely interested in making them for TV because we love TV."

Yet he added: "We would love to make a Sherlock movie. It's the natural thing to do."

Gatiss won big at the Olivier Awards last night after receiving the Best Actor prize for his role in The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Gatiss said the public's response to the play was "very moving".

"It seems silly to say it was emotional every night because it was so overpowering at times," he explained. "People seemed to really connect with the show."

Sherlock is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

