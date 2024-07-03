The second season is officially set to start airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 17th July. The first two episodes will air back to back, followed by episodes 3 and 4 at the same time on Thursday 18th July.

The new cast joining for season 2 include Dominic Cooper (The Gold), Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner), Vinette Robinson (Sherlock), Eddie Marsan (Back to Black), Celine Buckens (The Castaways), Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy) and Gina McKee (The End We Start From).

Dominic Cooper as Jon Fallow in Suspect season 2. Channel 4

The official synopsis for Suspect season 2 says that it "picks up where the first left off, with Anne-Marie Duff returning as Dr Susannah Newman, now on a desperate quest to track down a self-confessed serial killer before he kills again that night".

The synopsis continues: "When a mysterious new client Jon (Cooper) admits under hypnosis that he is a murderer and intends on killing another young female that evening, Susannah knows he must be stopped at all costs.

When he escapes before the police arrive and as her former lover Detective Superintendent Richard Grove (Miller) is refusing to take action, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save Sapphire’s life, the way she couldn’t do with her own daughter."

The show's first season starred Nesbitt, Duff, Miller, Joely Richardson, Richard E Grant, Niamh Algar, Antonia Thomas, Sacha Dhawan, Sam Heughan and Imogen King, and saw Nesbitt's character Danny trying to find out what happened to his estranged daughter, who was at first presumed to have died by suicide.

Suspect season 2 will start airing at 9pm on Wednesday 17th July on Channel 4.

