Industry season 3 teaser introduces Kit Harington as green tech mogul
The new season looks just as intense as the show's first two runs.
With the third season of Industry set to debut on HBO and Max in the US in August, and arriving in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, a first trailer has now been released, introducing us to Kit Harington's new character.
Game of Thrones star Harington plays Henry Muck in the series, a British aristocrat and the CEO and founder of a green tech energy company called Lumi.
In the trailer, he is seen wielding his power to get an article taken down, while also introducing Lumi, attending high society events and bemoaning his luck.
Meanwhile, the trailer also picks up with Myha'la's Harper, following her firing by Eric. She is seen going to an interview for a new role, as well as calling Eric and simply breathing down the phone.
You can watch the high-intensity trailer right here now.
Along with Harington, other new stars joining the show for season 3 include Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.
Meanwhile, returning stars coming back for season 3 alongside Myha'la include Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji.
The official synopsis for the new season says: "In season 3, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by the British aristocrat Lord Henry Muck (Kit Harington), the embodiment of ‘old money’ privilege.
"Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)."
Industry season 3 will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.
Industry season 3 will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.