Industry reveals first look at Kit Harington’s debut in season 3

Harington has joined the series for season 3 as Henry Muck, a British aristocrat and the CEO and founder of green tech energy company Lumi.

The third season of high-finance drama Industry is arriving on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, and we’ve now got our first look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in his new role.

The season will see Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) front and centre in the company’s IPO, while Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the finance world after leaving Pierpoint, and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

Joining these cast members in the new season are returning stars Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Irfan Shamji, while additional new cast members include Miriam Petche, Andrew Cavill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed and Fiona Button.

In the new images, Harington’s Henry is seen meeting Robert in a car, while Harper is seen talking on the phone in London. Meanwhile, Eric, Anna and Henry are seen on a panel at the Bern Climate Investment Summit.

Back in 2022 when the second season of Industry was first released, co-creator Konrad Kay told RadioTimes.com that he and co-writer Mickey Down were “pretty far along” in plotting the show’s future, and expressed that they wanted to do more.

Kay said: “We love the characters – we’re very lucky to have assembled, genuinely, one of the best casts on TV, and that’s one thing where you don’t have to be modest about it, because it’s other people and they’re all sensational.

“So we would love to continue to work with them, because it’s a privilege to have such exceptional people do our writing.

“It would be fantastic to get to do more – our very nature as a creative partnership is we’re always thinking about the runway for more than one or two seasons.”

Harington was at one time said to be returning to his role as Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones sequel series following his role in Industry, but it has since been confirmed that that show is currently “off the table“.

Industry seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.

