However, as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her own life, and forces her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

You can view the key art above and watch the trailer right here:

The series, which is described as a coming-of-age story as well as a detective thriller, stars Coleman, Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Laura Marcus (Bad Education), Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell) and Weruche Opia (Genius: MLK/X).

Other stars include Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley), Matthew McNulty (The Terror), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Shardlake), Dominic Coleman (Paddington) and Ruaridh Mollica (Red Rose).

Speaking about his role in the series, House of the Dragon star Glynn-Carney recently revealed that he plays "quite a problematic character", jokingly adding "surprise, surprise", given his previous roles.

As well as appearing in The Jetty, Coleman will soon be seen in a second season of The Sandman, which has recently announced new stars including Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester and Barry Sloane.

The Jetty will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 15th July 2024.

