The Jetty trailer gives gripping teaser for Jenna Coleman crime thriller
The thriller series will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next month.
As viewers await Jenna Coleman's new detective drama The Jetty, the BBC has now unveiled the trailer and key art for the series, as well as revealing the release date.
The four-part crime drama, which will launch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 15 July, follows Doctor Who star Coleman's Detective Ember Manning, who must work out how a fire in a a scenic Lancashire lake town connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit relationship between a man in his 20s and two underage girls.
However, as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her own life, and forces her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.
You can view the key art above and watch the trailer right here:
The series, which is described as a coming-of-age story as well as a detective thriller, stars Coleman, Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Laura Marcus (Bad Education), Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell) and Weruche Opia (Genius: MLK/X).
Other stars include Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley), Matthew McNulty (The Terror), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Shardlake), Dominic Coleman (Paddington) and Ruaridh Mollica (Red Rose).
Speaking about his role in the series, House of the Dragon star Glynn-Carney recently revealed that he plays "quite a problematic character", jokingly adding "surprise, surprise", given his previous roles.
As well as appearing in The Jetty, Coleman will soon be seen in a second season of The Sandman, which has recently announced new stars including Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester and Barry Sloane.
The Jetty will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 15th July 2024.
