The film eventually landed in UK cinemas on Wednesday 14th June, but opened to decidedly mixed reviews and disappointing box office figures.

It's fair to say that The Flash had rather a complicated journey to the big screen – with the superhero flick having been hit by a number of delays and its star Ezra Miller embroiled in various high-profile controversies.

Combined with both Miller's ongoing personal issues and the fact that the DC Universe is moving in a new creative direction following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as chiefs at the studio, many fans are wondering about a possible sequel.

Read on for everything we've heard so far about the possibility of The Flash 2 – including who might be in the cast and when it might arrive in cinemas.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a The Flash 2?

The honest answer at this stage is that we don't know if there will be a sequel – although director Andy Muschietti certainly seems keen on the idea.

A script for a follow-up has reportedly already been written by Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, but whether or not that gets the greenlight appears to depend on the success of the first film.

In June, The Wrap reported that the film would have to "pass the box office test" – with the report suggesting that it would have to come close to banking the $770 million made by 2022's The Batman in order to stand a chance.

Given the film's opening weekend – it took just $55.1 million in the US compared to the expected $70 million – it seems that the odds are currently stacked against it, but we still wouldn't rule out a sequel at this stage, especially given how unpredictable the DC Universe has been in recent years.

As reported by Collider, Muschietti himself has said that it still isn't clear if The Flash was the end of the DCEU or the beginning of the rebranded DCU.

"We can’t predict the future; everything that we hear is gonna happen is very exciting,” he said. “We don’t know much more than you do, honestly. But again, this is a movie about beginnings and not endings, and we certainly hope so.”

More like this

We'll post all the latest updates here as and when we get them.

Given we don't even know whether a second film will happen or not yet, it's still far too early to make any concrete predictions about when it might be released in UK cinemas.

It certainly wouldn't be before summer 2025, which is when James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe is set to kick off with the release of Superman Legacy, while another four films have already been announced as part of the new continuity.

Any sequel timeline will also likely depend on the latest developments surrounding the status of star Ezra Miller, who has experienced various legal problems and has been receiving treatment for their mental health.

As soon as any information comes to light we'll let you know – but at the moment we wouldn't count on a film arriving until 2027 or so if it does end up being greenlit.

The Flash 2 cast: Will Ezra Miller return?

Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen in The Flash. YouTube/Warner Bros

Beyond the issue of whether a sequel will actually happen or not, by far the biggest question mark relates to whether star Ezra Miller would return to play the titular superhero given the assorted scandals they have been involved in over the last few years.

In a statement last year, Miller said: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

In May 2023 – before the release of the first film – director Andy Muschietti explained during an appearance on The Discourse podcast that Miller would not be replaced in the event of a sequel.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did," he said (via The Playlist). "The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

His sister and producer Barbara Muschietti added: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

James Gunn and Peter Safran have said there is potential for Miller to reprise their role in the new franchise, but have yet to make a concrete commitment either way – and it seems likely that any long-term plan will depend on the actor's own personal circumstances.

Beyond Miller, the supposedly pre-written sequel script is said to include both Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl, so it seems very possible they could both make a return.

As ever, we'll keep you abridge of all the latest updates here – so keep checking back for new information.

The Flash 2 plot

Naturally, there has not yet been any information regarding what could happen in a sequel – but Muschietti has been vocal about some things he would like to see in any second movie, including an appearance from Reverse-Flash.

Speaking to The Playlist, he said: "Well, Reverse-Flash is the elephant in the room, right? It feels like you can’t make another movie without addressing the one that, in all accounts, is the murderer of Barry’s mom. So, it feels like the big villain."

He added that The Flash could find himself in a battle with comic book antagonists The Turtle or Gorilla Grodd in subsequent instalments should they get the go-ahead, so there's certainly no shortage of options.

Meanwhile, a sequel would also have to tie in with developments in Gunn and Safran's new version of the DCU, but since we don't yet know much about exactly what this will look like, it's impossible to say how it might fit into the rebooted franchise yet – we'll keep you posted when any more news is made available.

The Flash is now showing in UK cinemas. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.