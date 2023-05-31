The DC caper is set to land in cinemas in June and marks Miller's first solo outing as speedster Barry Allen following the character's introduction in 2016's Batman v Superman.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has opened up about Ezra Miller reprising the titular role for a potential sequel.

Speaking on The Discourse podcast, Muschietti said that if a sequel happens, Miller, who has been involved in multiple scandals including run-ins with the law in recent years, won't be replaced.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them,” he said (via The Playlist).

His sister and producer Barbara Muschietti added, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Read more:

Interestingly, Miller wasn't part of the recent DC shake-up, which confirmed that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck wouldn't reprise the roles of Superman and Batman following James Gunn and Peter Safran's appointments as DC's co-CEOs.

The Flash hits cinemas on 16th June. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.