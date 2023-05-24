We're still a couple of weeks out from The Flash being released but director Andy Muschietti has revealed a major cameo in the film that a certain group of fans will be absolutely thrilled by.

We're in for some big nostalgia kicks in the upcoming DC film starring Ezra Miller, as it brings back both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman.

But there's plenty more in store. This is your final spoiler warning if you want to wait to see the film!

Muschietti has revealed that none other than Nicolas Cage appears in The Flash as Superman, telling Esquire Middle East: "Nic was absolutely wonderful.

“Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it… I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

He added: “He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic."

Of course, it's a reference to the proposed Superman Lives film in the 1990s, which was helmed by Tim Burton and was set to star Cage in the leading role.

In 1998, partly due to disagreements over the script, the film was put on hold and it's never seen the light of day.

Cage, though, is clearly still a huge fan of the superhero, even naming one of his sons Kal-El in reference to Clark Kent's Kryptonian name.

It's not yet clear what exactly we should expect from Cage's cameo - but many fans will be thrilled that he finally got to don the suit.

The Flash will follow Miller's Barry Allen as he attempts to change the events of the past, with some catastrophic results.

The Flash hits cinemas on 16th June.

