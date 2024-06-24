The new trailer sees Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, praying. "Come to me," she says with tears rolling down her face before a hidden assailant grabs her by the throat.

The eerie trailer shows off the movie's all-star cast, including Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin.

You can watch the full trailer below.

The horror film will see Bill Skarsgård play the mysterious vampire, but a full look at Count Orlok is yet to be revealed, with only the back of the actor being seen throughout the trailer.

"It was like conjuring pure evil," Skarsgård told Esquire about tapping into the role. "It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me."

According to the log line for the movie, Nosferatu is "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake".

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter, the woman Nosferatu becomes obsessed with, alongside Hoult, who stars as Hutter's husband, Thomas, the estate agent who is unaware of his new client's identity.

The movie is slated for release on Christmas Day over in the US, but is set for a UK release at the beginning of 2025.

Nosferatu will be released on Christmas Day in the US, and in 2025 in UK cinemas.

