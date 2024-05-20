They will join season 1 cast members Tom Sturridge, Kirby, Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston, who are returning as the other members of the Endless Family, Dream, Death, Desire and Despair.

Netflix also released a short teaser video on Twitter, giving us our first glimpse at both the new and returning characters, and hinting at "one Hell of a family reunion".

Variety has noted that The Prodigal is the estranged Endless sibling named Destruction in the comics series, and that 'The Prodigal' is how they are referred to throughout the first volumes of the story.

More like this

The publication also noted that the castings point towards season 2 adapting the graphic novel’s instalment called Season of Mists.

Read more:

As well as confirming the stars playing the Endless, Netflix has also revealed additional stars who are returning to reprise their season 1 roles, including Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine.

Ferdinand Kingsley will also return as Hob Gadling, alongside Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker and Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Sandman fans recently got an extra treat in new Neil Gaiman series and spin-off Dead Boy Detectives, with both Kirby and Preston making cameos as their characters Death and Despair.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, that series' showrunner Steve Yockey admitted that Despair was "a little bit [of] Desire's sidekick in the first season of The Sandman", but teased that "I know there's more of her coming".

The Sandman season 2 will be released on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.