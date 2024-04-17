Exclusively speaking to RadioTimes.com, co-showrunner Steve Yockey said: "I'm certainly proud of the representation in the show, and the different storylines that it explores.

"I'm excited that we could have that much queerness in a show that still feels incredibly accessible to a mainstream audience. That's something that I'm particularly proud of."

Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

Just where that representation will come from hasn't been revealed yet, but the show has been classed in the LGBTQ+ category on Netflix.

More like this

Yockey also revealed that Good Omens writer Gaiman encouraged the team behind the show to put their mark on it, adding: "It started off with a really great conversation with Neil Gaiman, and he said his favourite thing about the Dead Boy Detectives is the way that different creators have come along and done different things with them.

"So he encouraged us to go crazy. And we kept the backstory for the boys. We thought it was important, and their friendship was really important. And then we kind of took some liberties from there."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He went on to say: "He's a producer on the show. And he just sort of drops us a little notes every once in a while and sends encouraging thoughts. It's a pretty great situation."

The series is connected to the Sandman universe, with that link being made crystal clear with the announcement that Kirby will reprise her role as Death.

The actress is seen in the action-packed trailer - but just what she wants from our Dead Boy Detectives, only time will tell.

Dead Boy Detectives will be released on Netflix on 25th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.