After 30 years of working together, the pair have forged a close bond, with Revri teasing what we've got to look forward to from their friendship.

"It's a very, very complex relationship," Revri told RadioTimes.com.

"You've got to think, these two boys, they were both 16, they both died, it's pretty awful what happened to them, and then they find this perfect connection between each other of wanting to do good for people who went through the same things that they did.

Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland in Dead Boy Detectives. Netflix

"And then on that journey, they then meet Crystal [Kassius Nelson] and Niko [Yuyu Kitamura], who kind of bring out these different sides to the boys that they probably haven't shown each other for 30-plus years.

"They're basically like a married couple when the series starts, you see them in their element doing what they do best, which I think is great. You get to really see the foundations that they've built over that 30-year period. But once these things start coming to light, you kind of get to see that love between them."

Incredibly, that bond has continued between the actors off-screen, with Revri adding: "George has become, like, my life partner as well as my co-star. We are like brothers through and through now, on and off the screen."

As for the rollercoaster of a journey Charles will go on throughout the series? Revri was able to tease a few tidbits, telling us: "I think at the start of the series, you see Charles as your average teenage boy, happy go lucky, puts on the biggest smiley face, has such great optimism about everything that comes his way.

"And then throughout the series, you kind of find out that there's reasons why he is the way he is and why he puts on such a brave and, I guess, macho facade."

The Dead Boy Detectives were first introduced in a Sandman comic book, with a recent trailer making that connection by confirming that actress Kirby will reprise the role of Death in the show.

Dead Boy Detectives will be released on Netflix on 25th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.