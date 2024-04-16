He said: "That being said, you know, Dead Boy Detectives comes out in 10 days. I’ve seen half of Sandman season 2, and it’s astonishing. I’m writing Good Omens season 3, and we start shooting that in January."

That's right – Good Omens season 3 is being written, and filming is set to kick off in January 2025.

While it may seem like a long while off for now, we're sure that the series's return will be more than worth the wait.

The ending of Good Omens season 2 saw Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale and David Tennant's demon Crowley going their separate ways. But that won't be the end of the story for this pair.

Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm in Good Omens. Prime Video

On the ending of the series, Gaiman previously hinted at what's to come in the third season, and said: "I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry [Pratchett, co-author] and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006.

"Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season 1 was all about averting armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the end of the world.

"Season 2 was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain angel and demon might have hoped."

He continued, revealing more about season 3: "Now, in season 3, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

While Gaiman has a slew of anticipated projects coming up in the near future, his Deadline interview also underlines the changing landscape of television and streaming.He told Deadline: "I’m definitely feeling that, OK, the ship is still sailing. But the boom is over. I think the boom would have been over anyway.

"I feel like the strike, you know, our strike and the actors' strike in a lot of cases became an excuse for the streamers in particular to just go, 'Oh, we actually bought more than we will ever need. And maybe we can let some of the stuff go.'

"And maybe we can, you know... so I think that happened as well.

"They’re trying to reinvent television right now. And I don’t know what it’s gonna be like five years from now."

As for what exactly will go down in Good Omens season 3, we'll just have to wait and see - but Gaiman has been forthright about the fact that he envisions the series as a three-parter, which will end with the third season.

He previously said on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike I'd be writing it currently."

He added: "Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago."

