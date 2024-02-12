In a post to social media platform Bluesky, Gaiman said that he completed his latest script for the "Thing I'm Writing" last Tuesday, but didn't specify exactly what he was referring to.

With The Sandman season 2 already in production and Anansi Boys fully wrapped, it's more likely to be either Good Omens season 3 or something completely different and as-yet-unannounced.

Whatever the case, it has gone down a storm with one particular executive, as Gaiman mentioned in his post shared late last night.

Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm in Good Omens. Prime Video

It reads: "The script for the next episode of the Thing I'm Writing went in on Tuesday. One exec said he liked it so much he wants to name his unborn child after a character. The other execs will I have no doubt read it sooner or later. I can wait."

In addition to the projects directly based on Gaiman's work, fans also have the upcoming Dead Boy Detectives to look forward to, which comes from an idea that originated in the pages of The Sandman.

The Netflix original series, which starts streaming in April, introduces viewers to the ghosts of two ill-fated boys, who now make it their mission to solve paranormal crimes with help from a mortal psychic.

Gaiman allowed other writers to handle the characters when they span off into their own comic book adventures and he isn't involved in the streaming adaptation – but did recently clarify that it shares a TV universe with The Sandman.

