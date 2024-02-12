Good Omens boss Neil Gaiman teases next TV project
The legendary fantasy writer has received an enthusiastic response from one executive.
Neil Gaiman has teased his next television project, which he revealed has had a remarkably positive response from one particular television executive.
The prolific fantasy writer has a lot of irons in the fire at the moment, with The Sandman season 2 and Good Omens season 3 currently in the works alongside a Prime Video adaptation of Anansi Boys.
In a post to social media platform Bluesky, Gaiman said that he completed his latest script for the "Thing I'm Writing" last Tuesday, but didn't specify exactly what he was referring to.
With The Sandman season 2 already in production and Anansi Boys fully wrapped, it's more likely to be either Good Omens season 3 or something completely different and as-yet-unannounced.
Whatever the case, it has gone down a storm with one particular executive, as Gaiman mentioned in his post shared late last night.
More like this
It reads: "The script for the next episode of the Thing I'm Writing went in on Tuesday. One exec said he liked it so much he wants to name his unborn child after a character. The other execs will I have no doubt read it sooner or later. I can wait."
In addition to the projects directly based on Gaiman's work, fans also have the upcoming Dead Boy Detectives to look forward to, which comes from an idea that originated in the pages of The Sandman.
Read more:
- Renegade Nell release date confirmed for Happy Valley creator's new series
- Alien TV show 'designed to be an ongoing series' and could impact Fargo future
The Netflix original series, which starts streaming in April, introduces viewers to the ghosts of two ill-fated boys, who now make it their mission to solve paranormal crimes with help from a mortal psychic.
Gaiman allowed other writers to handle the characters when they span off into their own comic book adventures and he isn't involved in the streaming adaptation – but did recently clarify that it shares a TV universe with The Sandman.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Good Omens is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribe here for £8.99/month with a free trial. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.