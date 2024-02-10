He said: "It was really fun to watch [Noah] take on the Alien franchise in the way I watched him take on Fargo, to try to figure out how to deconstruct where the magic of it comes from and what were the key ingredients and how he can deliver those ingredients in a different way without just repeating things that have been done before."

Landgraf also confirmed that the show is "designed to be an ongoing series", and explained how that could impact the future of Fargo, which has recently wrapped up its fifth season to critical acclaim.

Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman in Fargo. FX

Landgraf continued: "As far as Fargo goes, it’s a matter of timing because I’m hoping Noah’s going to be working subsequent seasons of Alien and really try to turn that around fast. But my ears always perk up when he says he’s interested in approaching more Fargo and I think he did an incredible job this year with season five."

More like this

Read more:

The new Alien series will be executive produced by franchise creator Ridley Scott, will take place on Earth and is set before the original film.

Amongst its stars will be Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, David Rysdahl, Babou Cessay, Erana James, Lily Newmark and Adrian Edmonson.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's not the only Alien project currently in development - there is also Alien: Romulus, a film from director Fede Álvarez which will be released later this year, and will tell a standalone story set between the first Alien film and its sequel, Aliens.

It will star Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

What to watch on TV this week: 5th - 11th February

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.