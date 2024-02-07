Speaking of the first season, McGregor said: "It was originally gonna be a movie, and I've often thought, 'Should it have been a movie?' But I kind of think it's great that they did it that way and it's a long story, and hopefully, it's more satisfying as a result."

The actor went on to say there is "time to weave a story" and hopes there will be another.

He continued: "Can everyone write to Disney? I'll give you some email addresses at the end, and just say, 'Dear Disney, let's a have a bit more of Obi-Wan Kenobi please.'"

McGregor hasn't been shy about suggesting ideas for more storylines, and back in August 2023, director Deborah Chow revealed that McGregor had pitched ideas for a season 2.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "As Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season 2. There's another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don't think it's off the board.

"It is a 'never say never' situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series."

McGregor isn't the only one who would love to return to the series, with Hayden Christensen previously telling RadioTimes.com he would "love to continue" as Anakin Skywalker.

"Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so," he said, noting that if a second season was on the cards, he "would certainly be open to" appearing in it.

Ewan McGregor on the Star Wars prequels

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is available to stream on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

